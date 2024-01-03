Japan Earthquake 5 killed In Runway Plane Collision Experts Say Too Early To Pinpoint Cause

5 killed in Japan plane collision, experts say 'too early to pinpoint cause'. The incident happened after a large passenger plane and a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The fatalities occurred among the individuals aboard the Coast Guard plane. However, all 79 people on Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before it was fully engulfed in flames. The coast guard aircraft was preparing to take off to deliver aid to an area affected by a major earthquake in the country on January 1.