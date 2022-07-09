Who is Rishi Sunak, Infosys founder’s son-in-law in race to become UK’s first Indian-origin PM?

Former minister Rishi Sunak has jumped into the race to become the next PM of Britain.

The man who triggered the end of Boris Johnson’s tenure as the Prime Minister of the UK may well end up making history. Former minister Rishi Sunak has jumped into the race to become the next PM of Britain.

"I`m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister," Sunak tweeted.