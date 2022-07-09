Search icon
Who is Rishi Sunak, Infosys founder’s son-in-law in race to become UK’s first Indian-origin PM?

Former minister Rishi Sunak has jumped into the race to become the next PM of Britain.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 09, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

The man who triggered the end of Boris Johnson’s tenure as the Prime Minister of the UK may well end up making history. Former minister Rishi Sunak has jumped into the race to become the next PM of Britain.

"I`m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister," Sunak tweeted.

 

1. Who is Rishi Sunak?

1/5

Sunak, who resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer, is a Member of the UK Parliament for Richmond (Yorks). He is a member of the Conservative Party. Apart from his Indian lineage, he also has a strong individual connection owing to his marriage to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder and decorated Indian technology tycoon Narayan Murthy.

2. Rishi Sunak's family

2/5

Sunak’s mother was a pharmacist while his father, an Oxford and Stanford graduate, was a doctor, a general practitioner (GP) with the UK’s health agency National Health Service (NHS). With wife Akshata Murthy, Sunak has two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

3. Career in politics

3/5

Sunak made his parliamentary debut in 2015, quicking ascending the ranks of his party. He was one of the foremost voices in favour of Brexit. Sunak was also the first UK Chancellor of the Exchequer of Indian heritage. He has referred to himself as a “practicing Hindu”.

4. Before politics

4/5

Before politics, Sunak started by aiding in his mother’s pharmacy and grew on to creating big businesses. He is the co-founder of a billion-pound global investment firm specialising in funding small businesses. The couple, Rishi and Akshata, have sometimes been in the spotlight due to their enormous wealth and ridiculous buys like a 95-pound pair of slippers spotted in official photographs ahead of last year’s Budget and a 180-pound “smart mug”.

5. Not the only Indian origin candidate in the running

5/5

While Rishi Sunak may be the most prominent Indian origin PM candidate in the fray to make history, he is not the only one. Two other names are seen as potential faces for a stint in 10 Downing Street. These are Goa-born Attorney General in the British Cabinet Suella Braverman and Priti Patel, who recently resigned as Home Minister.

READ | Boris Johnson resigns: Here is a list of likely candidates to replace British PM

Photos: Agencies

