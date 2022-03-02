In Pics: Damages caused by Russian invasion in Ukraine

Moscow also faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine.
Today is the seventh day of Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea following a declaration of war by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, on February 24.
Since last Friday, the Russian Army is putting maximum effort into their invasion as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy is continually pleading with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough to stop Russia.
Moscow also faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations said more than 5,00,000 people had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion.
Russian forces most recently also fired at the main television tower in Kyiv and the city's main Holocaust memorial. Ukrainian officials confirmed the news. At least five people lost their lives and five were injured in this attack.
Here are the damages caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in pics.
1. Regional administration building in Kharkiv
A view shows the damaged regional administration building in Kharkiv. (Reuters)
2. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv
Smoke rises from a building after a blast, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)
3. Russia bombs TV tower
Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex in Kyiv. PTI Photo (Image by: @MFA_Ukraine)
4. Bucha: Women walk past the remains of Russian military vehicles
Bucha: Women walk past the remains of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there - PTI photo
5. Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zhytomyr
Russian strike hits Ukraine's Zhytomyr.