In Pics: Damages caused by Russian invasion in Ukraine

Moscow also faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine.

Today is the seventh day of Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea following a declaration of war by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, on February 24.

Since last Friday, the Russian Army is putting maximum effort into their invasion as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy is continually pleading with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough to stop Russia.

Moscow also faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations said more than 5,00,000 people had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion.

Russian forces most recently also fired at the main television tower in Kyiv and the city's main Holocaust memorial. Ukrainian officials confirmed the news. At least five people lost their lives and five were injured in this attack.

Here are the damages caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in pics.