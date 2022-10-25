All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children

Rishi Sunak's family, children and love story.
Sunak was born in Southampton in 1980 to Indian parents who immigrated from East Africa. His father was a general practitioner, and his mother ran her own pharmacy. Sunak, the eldest of three children, attended Winchester College before going on to study politics, philosophy, and economics at the University of Oxford, where he received a first-class degree.
He later earned a master's degree in business administration (MBA) from Stanford University, where he met his future wife, Akshata Murty.
1. Rishi Sunak
2. Akshata Murty
Akshata Narayan Murty is an Indian businesswoman based in the United Kingdom. She is the daughter of N. R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of the Indian multinational information technology company Infosys, and Sudha Murty.
3. Anoushka Sunak and Krishna Sunak
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy have two daughters, Krishna, who is 11 and Anushka, who is 9 years old. Sunak stated that he was present at the birth of both daughters and enjoys assisting in the care of the children. "I was very lucky," he said, "because when she was born, I started my own business and I was completely in control of the situation."
4. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Mutry
Rishi Sunak, Britain's prime ministerial candidate, stated that "apparently something happened" when he met his wife Akshata Murthy at a university in America.
5. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Mutry's love story
Sunak mentioned that they were poles apart. Sunak stated, "I am very clear and organised, whereas she is more relaxed." He stated that he first met Akshata while she was studying for her MBA at Stanford University. They got married in Bangalore in 2006.