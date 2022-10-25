All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children

Sunak was born in Southampton in 1980 to Indian parents who immigrated from East Africa. His father was a general practitioner, and his mother ran her own pharmacy. Sunak, the eldest of three children, attended Winchester College before going on to study politics, philosophy, and economics at the University of Oxford, where he received a first-class degree.

He later earned a master's degree in business administration (MBA) from Stanford University, where he met his future wife, Akshata Murty.