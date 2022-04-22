Dreamy wedding pics of IAS topper Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande are finally out!

The IAS couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jaipur on April 20.
Dreamy wedding pictures are always heart-warming. This time, the stunning IAS couple of Tina Dabi and husband Dr Pradeep Gawande has left everyone spellbound with their wedding pics.
1. Wedding ceremony in Jaipur
The couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jaipur on April 20 and then organised a wedding reception to celebrate their union today.
Pictures from the wedding ceremony have been released and both the bride and the groom can be seen smiling while exchanging garlands. The wedding pics bespeak simplicity as Dabi is spotted wearing a white saree with a golden border. She is also wearing flowers in her hair bun.
Interestingly, you can spot a photo of Dr. B R Ambedkar in the background.
2. More about IAS Tina Dabi
In case you don’t know, Dabi is an officer from the 2016 Rajasthan cadre and the groom Gawande is an officer from the 2013 cadre. They are both posted in Jaipur at the moment.
The now-bride Tina Dabi serves as the Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax) to the Rajasthan government and the groom Dr Gawande serves as the Director of Archaeology and Museums in the Rajasthan capital.
The couple’s proposal story is even more interesting. They met during the pandemic, when they were tasked with ensuring essentials. Dr Gawande had then proposed to his lady love who accepted it with an open heart.
Dabi was earlier married to another IAS officer from Kashmir, named as Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan. Later, the couple completed divorce formalities in a family court in Jaipur in August 2021.
(Photo: Twitter/@AdvRajsaheb)