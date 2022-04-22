Headlines

Watch: ‘Singham’ soldier wins over internet, does jumping jacks in friend’s wedding

The viral video has already garnered more than 1.5 lakh views even as people are giving mixed reactions on it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

Dancing at our friend’s wedding is one thing that most of us love to do. While it is common to spot people on the dance floor every now and then, it isn’t an every day thing to spot a soldier dancing his heart out.

Recently, an IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a video showing an excited man dancing on the drumbeats in a rather bizarre but amazing way.

If you look closer in the video, the excited man can be spotted doing the left-right steps in a march past. The excited soldier salutes with his right hand and moved two steps backwards and salutes again.

It is amazing to se him turning to the other side while shaking his upper body and marching along all the way. The video shows him doing jumping jacks and rotating his arms.

Another person jumped in to say something to the dancing man, but this doesn’t stop him from grooving again.

While sharing the video on Twitter, IPS Kabra wrote, “As soon as his training was over, this soldier landed at his friend’s wedding procession.”

The viral video has already garnered more than 1.5 lakh views even as people are giving mixed reactions on it.

Watch the viral video here: 

Recognising the man as a police constable, a Twitter user wrote, “He is a police constable from Mumbai. Calls himself Singham.” Another one said, “It seems he is still under training.”

Viral dance videos have become another way to participate in the fun. From kids to adults, everyone enjoys watching such videos. Recently, another dancing video went viral on various social media platforms. This video showed a little schoolgirl grooving on Badshah’s peppy song – ‘Jugnu’. The girl, dressed in a uniform, grabs netizens attention by catching every beat of the song. Viewers of the video call her the ‘future superstar’.

Watch the little girl's video here: 

'Gave me chills': Netizens left spell-bound by little girl dancing on Badshah's Jugnu - WATCH viral video

 

Do you enjoy watching such fun dance videos?

 

 

