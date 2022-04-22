‘I feel little special’, says woman with two uteruses despite facing painful periods every month

File Photo

37-year-old Leanne Bell has two uteruses due to which she has to bear excruciatingly painful menstrual cycle every month. The period pain is so severe that she has to spend two to three days in her bed.

In order to handle her period well, this US-based woman uses two tampons as she usually has two periods at the same time every month.

As shared by The Mirror, this woman has her periods at a separate time for around three months in an year.

Also, READ: Infant born with 2 penises due to rare medical condition, doctors chop off bigger one

Speaking about her experiences around periods, Bell said, “When they happen together it's excruciatingly painful, I need to spend two to three days in bed. I feel they just waste my life away, honestly, so that's one form of hell. And then when they happen at a different time, it's like three months of bleeding.”

“It's like I've just got done with a period and then five days later another one will start”, she added.

Surprisingly, Bell discovered that she had two uteruses when she went to a gynaecologist to get an IUD insertion. Unveiling details about the day, Bell said, “That day they weren't able to place the IUD because I can't have one in both uteruses. I had seen five other doctors before this. I think the other doctors missed it because, once you find one vagina, I don't think you usually go looking for another.”

Bell is suffering from a rare medical condition, known as uterus didelphys. Before knowing about this condition, she had visited five doctors who had performed full pap smears but couldn’t spot her vaginal septum.

Also, READ: 20-year-old man admitted to ICU due to rare lung injury from masturbation

The first time that she noticed something was different was when she started having her menstrual cycle.

“I noticed that I would put a tampon in, and it would hit a wall, and sometimes it would go in sideways. It didn't make sense to me. Even today, I'll pop a tampon in, and it will go off to the right side or left side. Now I've learned to aim better and oddly enough I've just started to learn that two tampons work really well for me”, Bell said.

Interestingly, Bell doesn’t want to remove one of the uteruses as for her it is something special. She says, “I do feel a little special. Everyone wants something special about them. Ideally, it could have been something other than my vagina. But I do feel special.”

The model has spoken up about her condition on TikTok with username - @TheLadyLeanne. However, she had to face lots of unflattering comments.

"Surprisingly, about 40 per cent of my supporters are female, so I think everyone is at least a little bit curious as to what it looks like”, she said.