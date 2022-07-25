Unseen photos of late actor Deepesh Bhan of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame are proof he was full of life

Deepesh Bhan worked in popular shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, and May I Come In Madam.
On Friday, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away after he collapsed while playing cricket. This news shocked the entire entertainment industry, his fans and friends took to social media and mourned the actor. He had worked in popular shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, and May I Come In Madam. The actor was quite active on social media. He often shared pictures with his wife, son, and colleagues. (All Images: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram)
Let's take a look at unseen photos:
1. Perfect Husband
Deepesh Bhan was a perfect husband, he used to share photos with his wife with heartfelt notes. These pictures are the proof.
2. Throwback photos
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star looks so innocent in these throwback photos. These pictures prove how fit he was.
3. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Deepesh Bhan, who played one of the pivotal roles in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, was very close to everyone. He often shared photos with the cast.
4. Deepesh Bhan with Nehha Pendse, Saumya Tandon
Deepesh Bhan looks so happy in these photos. It seems he was everyone's favourite on the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai set.
5. Deepesh was a happy person
Deepesh Bhan's co-stars confirmed that the late actor was a happy, wise and positive person who used to entertain everyone around.
6. Family man
Deepesh Bhan was a legend, he always made headlines for good reasons. He is now survived by his wife and 1-year-old son.