Unseen photos of late actor Deepesh Bhan of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame are proof he was full of life

Deepesh Bhan worked in popular shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, and May I Come In Madam.

On Friday, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away after he collapsed while playing cricket. This news shocked the entire entertainment industry, his fans and friends took to social media and mourned the actor. He had worked in popular shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, and May I Come In Madam. The actor was quite active on social media. He often shared pictures with his wife, son, and colleagues. (All Images: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram)

Let's take a look at unseen photos: