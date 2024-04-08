Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

From 2001 to 2004, kids got their favourite fantasy adventure show, Son Pari. This show was about a Golden Fairy (played by Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni) becoming a guardian angel to Fruity. With Son Pari, Fruity captivated the target audience as their friend, and she gained popularity for the role. Have you ever thought about how Tanvi looks now? What is she doing? Let's take a look.