Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

You do remember the happy-go-lucky Fruity from Son Pari, don't you? Meet the grown-up Fruity aka Tanvi Hegde.
From 2001 to 2004, kids got their favourite fantasy adventure show, Son Pari. This show was about a Golden Fairy (played by Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni) becoming a guardian angel to Fruity. With Son Pari, Fruity captivated the target audience as their friend, and she gained popularity for the role. Have you ever thought about how Tanvi looks now? What is she doing? Let's take a look.
1. Tanvi Hegde: The Son Pari star who the 90s kids adore and even envy
Here's Fruity aka Tanvi Hegde, the star of Son Pari, who befriended a fairy and would come out from any problem by saying, "Ittu bittu jhim patuta."
2. Tanvi Hegde's life after Son Pari
Son Pari aired on Star Plus from 2001 to 2004. Tanvi gained popularity with Son Pari and got a chance in other films. In 2005, Tanvi was seen in Shahid Kapoor's Waah Life Ho Toh Aisi! During Son Pari, Tanvi was seen in Rahul, Champion, Gaja Gamini, and Pitaah. As per media reports, Tanvi has done close to 100 ad films.
3. Meet the grown-up Tanvi Hegde
Yeah, the 90s' kids might feel old seeing Fruity's grown-up photo. Tanvi is in her 30s, and she's looking gorgeous, doesn't she?
4. Tanvi Hegde joined the Marathi film industry
Years after Son Pari, Tanvi worked in the Marathi film industry and starred in movies like Shiva, Athang and Dhurandhar Bhatawdekar.
5. Tanvi Hegde loves to live a private life
Tanvi was last seen in Alipt in 2021. Since then, she has been keeping away from the limelight and is not even active on social media. Tanvi has deleted her previous posts and has kept only two photos on her Instagram account, which has 56K followers.