Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin sets internet on fire with her bold looks in bikini

Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin, who is known for her style statement, burns the internet with her sexy photos.

Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin, who made headlines with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, is one the most stylish celebs in the country. She is an avid social media user and often shares her bold photos in a bikini on Instagram. Take a look

1. About Neha Bhasin

1/5 Neha Bhasin is a songwriter and a singer who won Filmfare awards for her songs Jag Ghoomeya and Paani Ravi Da.

2. Early Life

2/5 Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin was born in Delhi. She has two siblings, her elder sister is Rashi Bhasin and younger rother is Anubhav Bhasin.

3. Qualification

3/5 Neha Bhasin did her schooling at Frank Anthony Public School. She won her first singing competition a the age of 9. She always wanted to become a pop star.

4. Overnight sensation

4/5 At the age of 18, Neha Bhasin became an overnight sensation when she was selected by Coke V popstars.

5. Bollywood career