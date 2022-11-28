Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin sets internet on fire with her bold looks in bikini

Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin, who is known for her style statement, burns the internet with her sexy photos.

  DNA Web Team
  Nov 28, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin, who made headlines with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT,  is one the most stylish celebs in the country. She is an avid social media user and often shares her bold photos in a bikini on Instagram.

Take a look

1. About Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin is a songwriter and a singer who won Filmfare awards for her songs Jag Ghoomeya and Paani Ravi Da. 

2. Early Life

Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin was born in Delhi. She has two siblings, her elder sister is Rashi Bhasin and younger rother is Anubhav Bhasin.

3. Qualification

Neha Bhasin did her schooling at Frank Anthony Public School. She won her first singing competition a the age of 9. She always wanted to become a pop star. 

4. Overnight sensation

At the age of 18, Neha Bhasin became an overnight sensation when she was selected by Coke V popstars.

5. Bollywood career

Neha Bhasin got her first breakthrough in Bollywood with the song Kuch Khass Hai in 2007. 

