Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer-Tina Datta are highest paid inmates this season; read what each contestant earns per week

Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya, Archana, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Priyanka Choudhary are top Bigg Boss contestants.
Bigg Boss contestants have been making headlines ever since they entered Bigg Boss 16 house. This season has turned out to be one of the most popular seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. Recently, the makers announced the top 9 contestants of Salman Khan's show which includes Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary.
Today, let's take a look at how much these contestants earn per week:
1. Sumbul Touqeer Khan
The Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan was already grabbing attention before entering Bigg Boss 16 house. As per Bollywood Life reports, the actress is being paid Rs 9 lakh per week, she has earned Rs 1.68 crores from the show. She is one of the highest-paid contestants. (Image credit: Sumbul Touqeer Khan/Instagram)
2. Tina Datta
Tina Datta, who is popular Colors' face, has already collected Rs 1.26 crores from Salman Khan's show. (Photo credit: Tina Datta/Instagram)
3. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
As per the Bollywood Life report, Bigg Boss 16 participant Nimrit Kaur aka Choti Sarrdaarni has already made Rs 1.12 crores from the show.
4. MC Stan
As per the report, Rapper MC Stan has earned Rs 98 lakh till now. She is one of the most popular rappers in India. (Image credit: MC Stan/Instagram)
5. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was earning Rs 5-6 lakh per week earlier but now it seems that she has been paid Rs 10 lakh per week after the makers announced the show's extension. Till now, she has made Rs 70 lakh. (Image credit: Priyanka Choudhary/Instagram)
6. Shiv Thakare
Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare has reportedly earned Rs 63 lakh from the show till now. (Image credit: Shiv Thakare/Instagram)
7. Shalin Bhanot
As per the report, Shalin Bhanot has earned Rs 56 lakh from the show, he is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. (Image credit: Shalin Bhanot/Instagram)