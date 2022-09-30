Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show

As Bigg Boss 16 is all set to entertain you from October 1, here is a sneak-peek of the contestant.
Bigg Boss 16 will capture your television from Saturday, October 1. Salman Khan will bring back another season of the much-celebrated reality show, and this time even the mighty Bigg Boss will play the game as the contestant. So, before we watch the premiere episode, let's take a look at one of the contestants, who is geared up to pump the entertainment factor of the show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, also known as Chhoti Sardaarni will be playing the game, and here are some captivating photos of her that make you realise her true potential. (Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram)
1. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali: The fearless Sardarni
Before Nimrit Kaur charmed the audience with her dual role as Mehar Kaur Dhillon and Sehar Kaur Babbar in Chhoti Sardarrni, she is a lawyer by profession and even a social activist.
2. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: The charming beauty
Nimrit took her first step into the glamour world by winning Femina Miss Manipur in 2018. Nimrit has also been placed in the top 12 in Femina Miss India.
3. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: The travel junkie
Just go through Nimrit's Instagram, and you will realise that your favourite Sardaarni is a travel junkie. She loves travelling.
4. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's colaboration with B Praak
Before getting her breakthrough show Chhoti Sardarrni, Nimrit has been a part of single music videos, Mastaani and Serious. Mastaani B Praak and Jaani, where as Serious is sung by Bannet Dosanjh.
5. Upward and forward for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
If reports are to be believed then after making her debut on the reality show Bigg Boss, Nimrit will also be seen making her digital debut with the series Heeramandi.