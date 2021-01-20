DNA Exclusive: 'Not accepting character certificates', Eijaz Khan on Pavitra Punia's ex Sumit Maheshwari's claims

One of the love stories which came out of Bigg Boss 14 is between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Starting as contestants, they constantly fought with each other but there was electrifying chemistry too. Now, as Eijaz has exited from Bigg Boss 14 house, fans can't wait to see Pavitra and him take their relationship to next level. During an Exclusive interview with DNA, when Eijaz was asked about Pavitra, the actor quipped that she is just cooking lunch for him.

Eijaz stated, "She's cooking lunch for me right now and she also prepared breakfast for me too. Pavitra is being too loving to me and more loving right now. But we are still having that argument. Oh, god! Those fights were so real and now we just have our arguments and love."

When asked about his instant reaction on seeing Pavitra, Eijaz shared, "I actually broke one of her ribs. I am just very serious about her right now. People have been telling me how much she has been supporting me from outside. I professed that I love her on national television and I stand by it. We have been very honest with each other. The question of us being together? We want this, and I am thrilled."

So was the day one of their relationship after his exit from Bigg Boss 14? To which Eijaz sweetly replied, "The day one of the relationship was when we were in the red zone. We knew it and can't deny it. And of course, we are still in the game, right? If you bring up such a personal equation in their hours, people are only gonna think it's a part of the game. I don't expect them to think anything else and they did. But right now where I am, it's not a part of the deal. That was real and this is even more real. This is us discussing it in front of the 166 cameras."

Eijaz further spoke about taking the relationship with Pavitra to next level by stating, "Talking about taking things to a different level, of course. We have so much to speak and so much to discuss. I'm just happy that we are brutally honest with each other, we respect each other, we're on the same page and we're looking at the same direction."

During Pavitra's stint inside Bigg Boss 14 house, many of her exes namely Paras Chhabra and Sumit Maheshwari spoke about the actor. Sumit also claimed that they both were married.

On being quizzed if they discussed it, Eijaz said, "Well, of course, we have discussed a few things which needed to be addressed to make the foundation of this relationship strong. Yeah, this has been discussed."

He added, "They are all small people. Insecure people do it. No, Pavitra and I are not accepting character certificates from people. We know what we have, it was always in our minds."