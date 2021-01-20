Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry on 'Bigg Boss 14', confesses 'true love' for Pavitra Punia

On Monday, in a shocking turn of events, 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Eijaz Khan bid adieu to the house citing prior work commitment. Eijaz, who was the first to enter the Bigg Boss house this season, left fellow housemates and fans in tears, feeling disappointed that he could not see this through.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, Eijaz opened up about his exit from the show just weeks ahead of the season's finale.

"According to the original schedule, the finale of BB was to be held on January 15, and my contract with them was till then. On the other hand, the shoot of my web series was stalled in February last year and even before I entered the house, there were talks about it getting restarted. As luck would have it, by the time my entry in 'BB' was almost finalised, the makers of the series asked for my dates. I chose the reality show at that point, because I was not sure if the shoot of the series would actually commence. But now that it has started, I decided to leave 'BB'. Main zubaan ka pakka hoon. It was a tough call as I was just four weeks away from the finale and could have been a strong contender," said Eijaz to BT.

On being asked if there is a possibility of him re-entering the show Eijaz hinted at a comeback on the controversial reality show. He confessed that the makers have said they 'will try something'. Eijaz added that he has given 'blood, sweat and tears to the show' and so feels that if he just leaves the show and does not see it through, his fans might feel cheated.

"My primary responsibility now is to go back and win it for them," he said.

When asked if the romantic relationship between him and ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, who recently confessed her love for him when she came on the family special episode and where wherein Eijaz too admitted that he loved her, Eijaz told BT, "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. Woh jis tarah se dhyaan rakhti hai, saaf safaai karti hai apna samajh kar. She has been cooking for me (smiles!). My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren't kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves."

He added, "When I met Pavi, I met her brother, too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. We take each day as it comes. I love her. My intention is honest, pure and pavitra, pun intended! We will see where it goes, let us not define or label it."