5G is future of wireless technology: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on June 15 said that 5G is the future of wireless technology. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, “The announcement of 5G auction is a huge milestone in the development of technology, of telecom in India. As somebody who has been in telecom for over 3 decades, I have seen 2G, 3G, 4G. There are many things that the 5G represents.” “5G is future of wireless technologies. It'll transform internet. It's 5th gen of wireless technologies but is really the 1st gen of intelligent wireless technologies where machines will communicate with machines as well as people communicating with people and machines,” he added.