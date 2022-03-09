Search icon
From iPhone SE 3 5G to iPad Air 5: New gadgets launched in Apple ‘Peak Performance’ event 2022

Apple launched a wide array of new gadgets in its Peak Performance event on March 8, with the iPhone SE 3 5G being the star attraction.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 09, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

The Apple ‘Peak Performance’ event 2022 was held on March 8 virtually, with millions of people tuning in and livestreaming the event from their homes, excited to see what the California-based tech company had in store for the spring event.

The main attraction and most anticipated product was the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G, which became the most affordable mobile phone launched by the company yet. Apart from the phone, Apple also launched a string of new products for its users.

Take a look at the new gadgets launched by Apple in the event-

1. Apple iPhone SE 3 5G

Apple iPhone SE 3 5G
1/5

The new iPhone SE 3 has been released with 5G connectivity and is being marketed as Apple’s cheapest phone yet. It features an A15 bionic chip and a ceramic shield front. Apple has said that it has the strongest glass screen in a phone yet.

2. Apple iPad Air 5

Apple iPad Air 5
2/5

The new and improved Apple iPad Air 5 is being called the most powerful tablet by the company, featuring the new M1 chip, along with 5G connectivity. It also supports the Magic keyboard.

3. Mac Studio

Mac Studio
3/5

The Mac Studio will be able to offer more power than the iMac 27-inch variant, with the new M1 Ultra chipset. It will have 128 GB of storage and multiple ports for the ease of the user, including a USB post and an Ethernet port.

4. Apple Studio display

Apple Studio display
4/5

The new Apple Studio Display released in the event yesterday offers a 27-inch panel with 5K resolution and 600 nits of brightness, plus a 12MP camera and powerful speaker system.

5. Apple M1 Ultra chip

Apple M1 Ultra chip
5/5

The super-powerful M1 Ultra chips by Apple have a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, along with 128 GB storage. The chipset will be an option in the Mac Studio. (All images by Apple)

