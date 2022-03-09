From iPhone SE 3 5G to iPad Air 5: New gadgets launched in Apple ‘Peak Performance’ event 2022

Apple launched a wide array of new gadgets in its Peak Performance event on March 8, with the iPhone SE 3 5G being the star attraction.
The Apple ‘Peak Performance’ event 2022 was held on March 8 virtually, with millions of people tuning in and livestreaming the event from their homes, excited to see what the California-based tech company had in store for the spring event.
The main attraction and most anticipated product was the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G, which became the most affordable mobile phone launched by the company yet. Apart from the phone, Apple also launched a string of new products for its users.
Take a look at the new gadgets launched by Apple in the event-
1. Apple iPhone SE 3 5G
The new iPhone SE 3 has been released with 5G connectivity and is being marketed as Apple’s cheapest phone yet. It features an A15 bionic chip and a ceramic shield front. Apple has said that it has the strongest glass screen in a phone yet.
2. Apple iPad Air 5
The new and improved Apple iPad Air 5 is being called the most powerful tablet by the company, featuring the new M1 chip, along with 5G connectivity. It also supports the Magic keyboard.
3. Mac Studio
The Mac Studio will be able to offer more power than the iMac 27-inch variant, with the new M1 Ultra chipset. It will have 128 GB of storage and multiple ports for the ease of the user, including a USB post and an Ethernet port.
4. Apple Studio display
The new Apple Studio Display released in the event yesterday offers a 27-inch panel with 5K resolution and 600 nits of brightness, plus a 12MP camera and powerful speaker system.
5. Apple M1 Ultra chip
The super-powerful M1 Ultra chips by Apple have a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, along with 128 GB storage. The chipset will be an option in the Mac Studio. (All images by Apple)