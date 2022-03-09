From iPhone SE 3 5G to iPad Air 5: New gadgets launched in Apple ‘Peak Performance’ event 2022

Apple launched a wide array of new gadgets in its Peak Performance event on March 8, with the iPhone SE 3 5G being the star attraction.

The Apple ‘Peak Performance’ event 2022 was held on March 8 virtually, with millions of people tuning in and livestreaming the event from their homes, excited to see what the California-based tech company had in store for the spring event.

The main attraction and most anticipated product was the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G, which became the most affordable mobile phone launched by the company yet. Apart from the phone, Apple also launched a string of new products for its users.

Take a look at the new gadgets launched by Apple in the event-