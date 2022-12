Exclusive: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits 7 Sixes In 1 Over, Coach says can lead CSK in future

Ruturaj Gaikwad hits seven sixes In an over in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. The 25-year-old hit six sixes in a row for Maharashtra and also sent a free hit soaring over the ropes. His childhood coach predicts he can lead IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings in future. Watch his Exclusive Interview.