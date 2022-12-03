Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Netherlands take on USA in Round 16, follow live commentary as both teams look for quarterfinal spot.

Netherlands will face the United States in the opening match of Round 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, the Dutch were unable to qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia. The same may be said about the American team. They were unable to qualify the previous time as well.

The Netherlands topped Group A with two wins and a tie, defeating Senegal 2-0 in the opener, tying 1-1 with Ecuador, and defeating host Qatar 2-0. The US finished second in Group B after tying with England and Wales and defeating Iran 1-0.

Even though the Netherlands have only managed eight shots on goal this World Cup, the Oranje will be riding high on confidence following excellent performances in the group stages. They were one of the highest-scoring teams to advance to the following round. Morocco, England, and the Netherlands received the most points (7) in the round.

The United States advanced to the knockout stage by drawing two games and winning one. They have displayed good defensive abilities but have only scored twice in three games. Their most notable accomplishment must have been holding England at bay in a goalless draw. They will rely on their defensive methods once more. They must, however, score in the knockout rounds, which are very different from the group encounters.

The Netherlands has won four of the five games played between the two teams, while the USA has only won one.