What is Karman Line which tells the extent of Earth and beginning of space

There are five parts of the atmosphere which are divided into troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, and exosphere. In this, each layer has its role in making the earth habitable. But very few people know where is the Karman Line, which is called the end of the Earth and the beginning of space, crossing which it is believed that an object has reached outside the Earth into space. The name has been given to this line by humans, but its determination is natural.

(Image Source: Twitter)