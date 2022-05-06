What is Karman Line which tells the extent of Earth and beginning of space

Karman Line is named after Theodore von Kármán, a Hungarian-American physicist who in 1957 attempted to define boundary between Earth and outer space.
The boundary between the Earth and space is scientifically called Karman Line. By the way, it is not a boundary line but an area which determines the boundary between air travel and space travel. This has a scientific basis for its determination, while it is not the end of the atmosphere.
Read | Here's what a Black Hole sounds like, netizens left terrified
1. Earth divided into three parts - lithosphere, hydrosphere, atmosphere
The Earth is divided into three major parts from the point of view of study - the lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere. The largest part of this is the atmosphere. It is the characteristic of the atmosphere that such a rich and diverse life has been possible in the Earth's land and its oceans.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Atmosphere made up of many layers
The atmosphere itself is made up of many layers in which each layer has different characteristics. But where is the boundary of this atmosphere? At what height can we say that we have come out of the Earth and on what basis did our scientists determine this boundary, which they call the Karman Line.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Atmosphere divided into 5 parts
There are five parts of the atmosphere which are divided into troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, and exosphere. In this, each layer has its role in making the earth habitable. But very few people know where is the Karman Line, which is called the end of the Earth and the beginning of space, crossing which it is believed that an object has reached outside the Earth into space. The name has been given to this line by humans, but its determination is natural.
(Image Source: Twitter)
4. Karman Line is named after physicist Theodore von Kármán
Just as the boundaries of the countries of the world are fixed, in the same way a boundary of the Earth in the sky has also been fixed. The Karman Line is named after Theodore von Kármán, a Hungarian-American physicist who in 1957 attempted to define the boundary between Earth and outer space. Kármán worked on several theories such as hypersonic flow, supersonic motion.
(Image Source: Twitter)
5. Karman Line determines what height aircraft can fly
Karman Line has great importance in the field of aviation. It is determined from this line that an aircraft can fly up to what height.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
6. Karman Line decides at what height the satellites will remain
Karman Line also has many engineering and scientific uses. For example, it also decides at what height the satellites circling the Earth will remain. After this limit, the feeling of microgravity starts.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
7. Aircrafts cannot fly at low density air
Generally, the Karman Line is determined by the density of air and its effect. Above this line the air becomes of such low density that the aircraft cannot fly here because the air pressure required for the aircraft to fly cannot be created at this altitude due to its low density.
(Image Source: Twitter)
8. Karman Line is at an altitude of 100 kilometers above Earth's sea level
Generally, the Karman Line is located at an altitude of 100 kilometers above the Earth's sea level. This place is also called the end of the mesosphere. It is believed that after this the beginning of space takes place. But the interesting thing is that the Karman Line is not actually the end of our Earth's atmosphere. This line helps scientists to successfully float space in spacecraft and satellites.
(Image Source: Twitter)