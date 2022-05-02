Hottest to coolest planets in our solar system

Let's have a look at the list of our solar system's warmest to coolest planets and learn some interesting facts about them.
The solar system and cosmology are vast subjects with a lot of fascinating information; the deeper you dig, the more revelations you will find. The Solar System's planets are classified into two types based on their composition: terrestrial planets (made mainly of rocks) and giant planets (gas giants and ice giants). The temperature of the planets in the Solar System is determined by their form and proximity to the Sun.
Furthermore, the nature and content of the planets' atmospheres are influenced by two factors: how much heat is released by the planets and how much heat the planets absorb.
1. Venus: 471 degree Celsius
It is the second closest planet to the Sun and also the warmest planet in the Solar System. It is one of the Solar System's four terrestrial planets. It possesses a thick atmosphere of carbon dioxide (96.5 percent) and nitrogen (3.5 percent), which retains heat in a runaway form of the greenhouse effect, making it the hottest planet.
2. Mercury: 430 degree Celsius (Day) and -180 degree Celsius (Night)
It is the first planet in the solar system, and it is the closest to the Sun. It is the warmest planet in the Solar System, but because it lacks an atmosphere, its temperature varies throughout the day.
3. Earth: 16 degree Celsius
It is the third planet in the solar system from the Sun. Most species were also able to live due to the high entrapped air and suitable atmospheric pressure. The carbon dioxide level of the Earth's atmosphere is lower than that of planets such as Venus and Mars. As a result, the lower the carbon dioxide content of the atmosphere serves to regulate the Earth's temperature and is absorbed by plants during photosynthesis to produce oxygen.
4. Mars: -28 degree Celsius
It is the fourth planet from the Sun and, after Mercury, the second-smallest planet in the Solar System. It has a thin atmosphere and is one of the Solar System's terrestrial planets. This planet's atmosphere is made up of 96 percent carbon dioxide, 1.93 percent argon, and 1.89 percent nitrogen, with traces of oxygen and water.
5. Jupiter: -108 degree Celsius
It is the biggest planet in the Solar System and the fifth planet from the Sun. It is made up of hydrogen, with helium accounting for a quarter of its mass, despite the fact that helium accounts for just approximately a tenth of the number of molecules.
6. Saturn: -138 degree Celsius
It is the sixth planet from the Sun and, after Jupiter, the second-largest planet in the Solar System. It is made up of an iron-nickel and rock core (silicon and oxygen compounds). This planet's atmosphere is 96.3 percent molecular hydrogen and 3.25 percent helium by volume.
7. Uranus: -195 degree Celsius
It is the seventh planet in the solar system from the Sun. It possesses the Solar System's third-largest planetary radius and fourth-largest planetary mass. This planet's atmosphere is comparable to Jupiter's and Saturn's in terms of its core structure of hydrogen and helium, but it contains more "ices" such as water, ammonia, and methane, as well as traces of other hydrocarbons.
8. Neptune: -201 degree Celsius
It is the eighth and most distant planet known to the Sun, making it the coolest in the system. It is the fourth-largest planet in terms of diameter, the third-largest planet in terms of mass, and the densest giant planet in the Solar System.
