YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers

YouTuber Manoj and Jyoti got married on March 15 at the famous Kali temple in Kolkata. People came to know about this after he shared the photo on social media.

YouTuber Manoj De has recently married his girlfriend with whom he was in a relationship for two-three years in a temple in Bengal. Manoj De's wife's name is Jyoti Shree Mahto. Has come on his blog channel and he has confirmed that he is married to Jyoti Shree Mahato.

Check out the pictures from his secret marriage with Jyoti Shree Mahato.