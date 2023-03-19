Search icon
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers

YouTuber Manoj and Jyoti got married on March 15 at the famous Kali temple in Kolkata. People came to know about this after he shared the photo on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 19, 2023, 08:07 PM IST

YouTuber Manoj De has recently married his girlfriend with whom he was in a relationship for two-three years in a temple in Bengal. Manoj De's wife's name is Jyoti Shree Mahto. Has come on his blog channel and he has confirmed that he is married to Jyoti Shree Mahato.

Check out the pictures from his secret marriage with Jyoti Shree Mahato. 

1. YouTuber Manoj Dey got married

YouTuber Manoj Dey got married
1/6

Famous YouTuber Manoj Dey has tied the knot with his girlfriend Jyoti Shree. Manoj Dey has posted a video and a picture on social media while having a fight with Jyoti Shree.



2. Majoy Dey Married his girlfriend Jyoti Mahato

Majoy Dey Married his girlfriend Jyoti Mahato
2/6

In the picture shared on social media, Manoj De is seen in a Bengali wedding environment. In which he has put a crown on his head. At the same time, Jyoti has also worn a traditional saree. Vermilion is visible in the demand of Jyoti.



3. Manoj and Jyoti married in Kali temple

Manoj and Jyoti married in Kali temple
3/6

According to the information, Manoj and Jyoti got married on March 15 in the famous Kali temple of Kolkata. Both of them got married quietly. People came to know about this after he shared the photo on social media.



4. Manoj and Jyoti secretly tied the knots

Manoj and Jyoti secretly tied the knots
4/6

Even the family members of both did not participate in the marriage. Both have done love marriage. The families of both were against it.



5. Manoj and Jyoti were best-friend

Manoj and Jyoti were best-friend
5/6

There was speculation about the marriage of both of them for a long time. Which has now come to an end. At the same time, Manoj and Jyoti tried their best to convince the family to marry but they were not getting ready to accept.



6. YouTube subscribers

YouTube subscribers
6/6

Manoj Dey has 40 lakh subscribers on YouTube and Jyoti Shree has 1.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube.



