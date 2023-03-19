YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers

YouTuber Manoj and Jyoti got married on March 15 at the famous Kali temple in Kolkata. People came to know about this after he shared the photo on social media.
Check out the pictures from his secret marriage with Jyoti Shree Mahato.
1. YouTuber Manoj Dey got married
2. Majoy Dey Married his girlfriend Jyoti Mahato
In the picture shared on social media, Manoj De is seen in a Bengali wedding environment. In which he has put a crown on his head. At the same time, Jyoti has also worn a traditional saree. Vermilion is visible in the demand of Jyoti.
3. Manoj and Jyoti married in Kali temple
4. Manoj and Jyoti secretly tied the knots
Even the family members of both did not participate in the marriage. Both have done love marriage. The families of both were against it.
5. Manoj and Jyoti were best-friend
There was speculation about the marriage of both of them for a long time. Which has now come to an end. At the same time, Manoj and Jyoti tried their best to convince the family to marry but they were not getting ready to accept.
6. YouTube subscribers
Manoj Dey has 40 lakh subscribers on YouTube and Jyoti Shree has 1.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube.