Taj Mahal most searched UNESCO World Heritage Site, check top 10 searches

According to a data released, the historic Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders, situated in the Agra city had 14 lakh searches in a single month.

A recent data revealed that people across the globe searched for Taj Mahal more than any other UNESCO World Heritage Site. The mausoleum, one of the seven wonders of the world, had 14 lakh searches in a month. The search of the Taj Mahal in such a large number shows that people are interested in the history of India and its cultural sites.

In January 2022, Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle, said more than 10,000 people visited the Taj Mahal on a single Saturday. A World Heritage Site is a place listed by UNESCO for having special cultural or physical significance. The list includes 1,154 sites from across the world.