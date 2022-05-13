Taj Mahal most searched UNESCO World Heritage Site, check top 10 searches

According to a data released, the historic Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders, situated in the Agra city had 14 lakh searches in a single month.
A recent data revealed that people across the globe searched for Taj Mahal more than any other UNESCO World Heritage Site. The mausoleum, one of the seven wonders of the world, had 14 lakh searches in a month. The search of the Taj Mahal in such a large number shows that people are interested in the history of India and its cultural sites.
In January 2022, Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle, said more than 10,000 people visited the Taj Mahal on a single Saturday. A World Heritage Site is a place listed by UNESCO for having special cultural or physical significance. The list includes 1,154 sites from across the world.
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has so far recognised 1,154 sites from around the world for their architecture, importance and also cultural significance.
The Taj Mahal was made in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and is well known for its majestic architectural genius. According to the Zitango Travel's data, the historic monument situated in the Agra city of India was searched around 1.4 million times in a single month.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Inca city of Machu Picchu
The majestic Inca city of Machu Picchu, which is included in the UNESCO heritage after the Taj Mahal, was the second most searched. About 11 lakh people searched for it.
3. Over 8 lakh searches for Rio de Janeiro
Among the other major monuments which were also searched around the world were Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. About 8 lakh 24 thousand people have searched for Rio de Janeiro.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Yellowstone National Park, US
As per data, 7 lakh 93 thousand people have searched Yellowstone National Park situated in the United States.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Stonehenge Landmark, England
Stonehenge Landmark, located in England has been searched by 7 lakh 82 thousand people as per data.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
6. Statue of Liberty, New York city
The Statue of Liberty, situated in New York city is number six in the list, which has been searched by 7 lakh 57 thousand people.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
7. Petra in Jordan has more than 5 lakh search
Petra in Jordan is at number seven in the list, which has been searched by 5 lakh 75 thousand people.
8. Cinque Terre, Italy
About 5 lakh 50 thousand people have searched the Cinque Terre located in Italy.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
9. Palace of Versailles, Paris
The Palace of Versailles is located in France and it has been searched by 4 lakh 64 thousand people. The Palace of Versailles is a former royal residence located in Versailles, about 12 miles west of Paris, France.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
10. Chichen Itza is located in Mexico
Chichen Itza is located in Mexico and it has been searched by 4,45, 000 people. It is a complex of Mayan ruins on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. A massive step pyramid, known as El Castillo or Temple of Kukulcan, dominates the ancient city, which thrived from around 600 A.D. to the 1200s.
(Image Source: Pixabay)