Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight

For some people, acne can be extremely stubborn bumps on their skin. No matter how hard you try to prevent it, somehow, it keeps coming back and leaves those scars on the face. Especially before an important day, an annoying little pimple always seems to pop up.

Here are a few overnight remedies to get rid of unwanted acne appearances. As we all know, dirt and bacteria suffocating your pores leads to acne outbursts.