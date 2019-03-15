Head to London and Paris this summer

5/10

Although the Queen celebrates her official birthday in June, her actual birthday is April 21. Listen out for gun salutes being fired in central London to mark the occasion. One usually takes place at Hyde Park and another at the Tower of London.

Easter attractions

Many activities will be organised for the entire family, including egg hunts and interactive exhibitions, over the Easter weekend from April 19 to 22 at various attractions in the city. Keep an eye out for Easter-themed afternoon teas. Since most shops here do not open on Easter Sunday, there may be reduced public transport over this weekend.