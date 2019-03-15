Head to London and Paris this summer

Here’s what you can do when you visit two of the most tourist-friendly destinations in the world
With summer around the corner, it makes perfect sense to head to cooler climes. While London and Paris are destinations worth exploring in any season, there couldn’t be a better time to head there. All you need to do is get your visas in order, as travel between the cities is made convenient by Eurostar, which connects them. Here’s what you can do when you visit two of the most tourist-friendly destinations in the world.
1. London: Nature-friendly destination
By April, spring sets in the UK capital. The coldest months are over and you are likely to find sunshine and a few rain showers. For those who are visiting the city for the first time, going to the London Wetland Centre in the south-west, or any of the city farms, zoos or nature reserves would be a good idea to spot ducklings, chicks and other spring arrivals this month. You can sit back and enjoy a boat trip on the Thames.
2. Park tales
Your visit won’t be complete without spending some time at Hyde Park. Set right in the heart of the Brit capital, it offers world-class events as well as concerts together with plenty of quiet places to relax and unwind. Dip your toes in the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain, brave an open-water swim in the Serpentine or admire the views across the lake from a waterside café. The Park is open from 5 am till midnight throughout the year, which makes it easy to step in as per your convenience.
3. Underbelly Festival
This will be the 11th edition of the Underbelly Festival. It will include a line-up of circus, theatre, cabaret, comedy, music and children’s shows. Also, you can grab a drink in the sunshine at one of the UK capital’s largest outdoor bars.
4. Sports events
April also sees two of the UK’s most prestigious universities battle it out in the annual Oxford and Cambridge Boat Races. This year the event will take place on April 7. On April 28, you can check out the famous London Marathon. This is your chance to soak up the atmosphere and cheer the thousands of participants from the sidelines as they run past some of the city’s top landmarks.
5. Marking the Queen’s birthday
Although the Queen celebrates her official birthday in June, her actual birthday is April 21. Listen out for gun salutes being fired in central London to mark the occasion. One usually takes place at Hyde Park and another at the Tower of London.
Many activities will be organised for the entire family, including egg hunts and interactive exhibitions, over the Easter weekend from April 19 to 22 at various attractions in the city. Keep an eye out for Easter-themed afternoon teas. Since most shops here do not open on Easter Sunday, there may be reduced public transport over this weekend.
6. Paris: On your itinerary
It goes without saying that a visit to the city of love is incomplete if you haven’t seen its top site — the Eiffel Tower. Of course, whether or not you are an art connoisseur, The Louvre museum simply cannot be missed.
7. Reprise romance
A Seine Dinner Cruise is one of the most romantic things to do in Paris. The stretch along the river is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has iconic landmarks including Notre Dame and the Eiffel. The hour-and-a-half long cruise includes a three-course dinner and a glass of wine, a perfect way to spend the day here!
8. Village wonder
Villages in the country are now drawing a lot of attention from travellers who love to visit quaint destinations. Travel by luxury coach from the capital to Giverny and the Palace of Versailles for an all-day guided tour of two of France’s most beloved sights. Take in the beautiful architecture of the Sun King’s favourite Chateau while also getting to marvel at the quaint and serene gardens of Giverny, the estate of the celebrated artist, Claude Monet!
9. Live it up
The rousing Can-Can dance and the glitz of the cabaret make for unforgettable evenings in the French capital. Do enjoy a performance, whether at Moulin Rouge, Lido, Paradise Latin or Crazy Horse. Also, many of the theatres bring out new routines in April, so you’re in for a fresh treat.
10. Just like a fairytale
Le Mont-Saint-Michel is an island and mainland commune in Normandy, and makes for a perfect day trip. The islet is located about one kilometre off the country’s northwestern coast, at the mouth of the Couesnon River. The rising spires of the abbey and the settlement surrounded by water create an enigmatic scene. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is open between 9.30 am to 6 pm in April.