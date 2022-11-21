Search icon
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress

On her special occasion today, here's a look at her most stunning pictures.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 21, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Actor Neha Sharma turns 35 today. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook' in 2010, raises the temperature on the internet with her hot and bold photos. On her special occasion today, here's a look at her most stunning pictures. 

1. Diva in orange

Diva in orange
1/4

Neha Sharma looks like a diva as she wore an orange cutout dress with a halter neckline and thigh-high slit.

2. lacy black lingerie

lacy black lingerie
2/4

Neha Sharma dazzled her look in a lacy black bra with a spotless white shirt.

 

3. black lingerie with a black shirt

black lingerie with a black shirt
3/4

Neha Sharma is quenching her thirst in these pictures as she strikes a pose in black lingerie paired with a black shirt.

4. Stunning black gown

Stunning black gown
4/4

Neha Sharma is dressed in a stunning black gown with striking cut-out details at the neck. She looks elegant and kept her sleek hair open to maintain a simple yet fashionable look.

