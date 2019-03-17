From Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Microsoft's Bill Gates to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg: Here's net worth of the rich boys' club

Here’s who they are...
1. Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos: Amazon
Net worth: $131 bn
Jeff Bezos is also the owner of The Washington Post and aerospace company Blue Origin. He has been called the “richest man in modern history” by Forbes, who also declared him the first centi-billionaire on their wealth index.
2. Bill Gates
Bill Gates: Microsoft
Net worth: $96.5 bn
The most-renowned entrepreneur of the personal computer revolution has featured on the business magazine’s list of the wealthiest people since 1987. The philanthropist has also donated $35.8 billion worth of Microsoft stock to his Gates Foundation.
3. Warren Buffet
Warren Buffet: Berkshire Hathaway
Net worth: $82.5 bn
The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ is hailed as among the most successful investors of all times. Berkshire Hathaway owns over 60 companies, including Duracell. Buffet owned his first stock at 11 and has pledged to donate 99 per cent of his wealth.
4. Bernard Arnault
Bernard Arnault: LVMH
Net worth: $76 bn
The French business magnate and art collector is the richest person in Europe. The chairman and CEO of the luxury-goods company oversees 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora. He also became the wealthiest man in fashion last year.
5. Carlos Slim Helú
Carlos Slim Helú: Telecom, Grupo Carso
Net worth: $64 bn
The richest man in Mexico and Latin America owns the conglomerate that deals in education, health care, real estate, retail, sports and so on. His net worth is equivalent to approximately six per cent of the GDP of Mexico.
6. Amancio Ortega
Amancio Ortega: Zara
Net worth: $62.7 bn
The wealthiest retailer in the world is also the second richest in Europe. Annually, the pioneer in fast fashion earns more than $400 million in dividends. He owns 60 per cent of Inditex, the multinational clothing company, known for chains of Zara.
7. Larry Ellison
Larry Ellison: Oracle
Net worth: $62.5 bn
The co-founder of the multinational computer technology corp is also Tesla’s board member, after buying three million of their shares early in 2018. The two-time college dropout has also indulged in yacht racing and buying Hawaiian islands.
8. Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook
Net worth: $62.3 bn
The technology entrepreneur started Facebook at Harvard when he was just 19. Apart from becoming the world’s youngest (at 23) self-made billionaire in 2007, he is the only person under 50 in Forbes’ 10 richest people list in 2018.
9. Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg: Bloomberg LP
Net worth: $55.5 bn
The eighth richest person in the US is the co-founder of the financial information and media company. It took just two years (March 2007-2009) for the politician-philanthropist to move from 142nd to 17th position in the list of the world’s billionaires.
10. Larry Page
Larry Page: Alphabet
Net worth $50.8 bn
The computer scientist and internet entrepreneur co-founded Google and invented its PageRank algorithm. Apart from leading the search engine’s parent company Alphabet, he also helms the healthcare division, Calico, and smart home appliance division, Nest, among others.