Feeling tired? Check out these 5 foods rich in iron to boost your energy

List of 5 healthy foods rich in iron.
The major job that iron does in your body as a component of red blood cells is to transport oxygen throughout your body. It must be obtained through food because it is an essential nutrient. There is an 18 mg Daily Value (DV). It's interesting to note that how much iron you have stored influences how much of it your body absorbs. A shortfall could result if your intake is insufficient to make up for the amount you lose each day. Anaemia, which can induce symptoms including fatigue, is a result of iron deficiency. A high risk of deficiency exists among menstruating women who don't eat foods high in iron.
Fortunately, you may find plenty of nutritious foods to help you achieve your daily iron requirements.
Here's a list of 5 healthy foods rich in iron:
1. Dark chocolate
In addition to many minerals and prebiotic fibre that supports gut health, a small portion of dark chocolate has 19% of the daily value (DV) for iron.
2. Tofu
Each serving of tofu contains 19% of the Daily Value (DV) for iron and is high in protein and minerals. Its isoflavones may lessen menopausal symptoms and enhance heart health.
3. Broccoli
Broccoli contains exceptionally high amounts of the vitamins C, K, and folate, and one serving provides 6% of the DV for iron. It might also lower the risk of cancer.
4. Quinoa
Per serving, quinoa has 16% of the daily value (DV) for iron. Additionally, it is gluten-free and rich in protein, folate, minerals, and antioxidants.
5. Pumpkin seeds
In a serving of one ounce, pumpkin seeds offer 14% of the daily value for iron. They're also a great provider of a number of other nutrients, especially magnesium.