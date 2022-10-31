Feeling tired? Check out these 5 foods rich in iron to boost your energy

The major job that iron does in your body as a component of red blood cells is to transport oxygen throughout your body. It must be obtained through food because it is an essential nutrient. There is an 18 mg Daily Value (DV). It's interesting to note that how much iron you have stored influences how much of it your body absorbs. A shortfall could result if your intake is insufficient to make up for the amount you lose each day. Anaemia, which can induce symptoms including fatigue, is a result of iron deficiency. A high risk of deficiency exists among menstruating women who don't eat foods high in iron.

Fortunately, you may find plenty of nutritious foods to help you achieve your daily iron requirements.

Here's a list of 5 healthy foods rich in iron: