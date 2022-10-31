Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2997444
HomePhotos

Feeling tired? Check out these 5 foods rich in iron to boost your energy

List of 5 healthy foods rich in iron.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 31, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

The major job that iron does in your body as a component of red blood cells is to transport oxygen throughout your body. It must be obtained through food because it is an essential nutrient. There is an 18 mg Daily Value (DV). It's interesting to note that how much iron you have stored influences how much of it your body absorbs. A shortfall could result if your intake is insufficient to make up for the amount you lose each day. Anaemia, which can induce symptoms including fatigue, is a result of iron deficiency. A high risk of deficiency exists among menstruating women who don't eat foods high in iron.

Fortunately, you may find plenty of nutritious foods to help you achieve your daily iron requirements.

Here's a list of 5 healthy foods rich in iron:

1. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate
1/5

In addition to many minerals and prebiotic fibre that supports gut health, a small portion of dark chocolate has 19% of the daily value (DV) for iron.

2. Tofu

Tofu
2/5

Each serving of tofu contains 19% of the Daily Value (DV) for iron and is high in protein and minerals. Its isoflavones may lessen menopausal symptoms and enhance heart health.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli
3/5

Broccoli contains exceptionally high amounts of the vitamins C, K, and folate, and one serving provides 6% of the DV for iron. It might also lower the risk of cancer.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa
4/5

Per serving, quinoa has 16% of the daily value (DV) for iron. Additionally, it is gluten-free and rich in protein, folate, minerals, and antioxidants.

5. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds
5/5

In a serving of one ounce, pumpkin seeds offer 14% of the daily value for iron. They're also a great provider of a number of other nutrients, especially magnesium.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi's first reaction on Lok Sabha elections result, says 'People have...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews