Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day

Check here some things that you can buy on Dhanteras 2022.

  • Oct 22, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

Dhanteras 2022 will be observed on October 23. On this day, Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped for good luck and wealth. Dhanteras is celebrated on the day of Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. To mark this auspicious day, people buy gold, silver, utensils, jewellery and other things. Check here some things that you can buy on Dhanteras: 

1. Gold and silver things

It is believed that buying gold and silver on the day of Dhanteras is considered very auspicious. It is said that the things that are bought on this day increase manifold. Not only this, but you can also buy silver Lakshmi-Ganesh implanted coins on this day. (Photo: PTI)

2. Vehicle

It is said that it is auspicious to buy any vehicle on this day. So if you are thinking of buying a car, bike or scooter, etc, then Dhanteras is a perfect day to buy it. (Photo: PTI)

3. Broom

Buying a broom on the day of Dhanteras is also considered auspicious. The broom is considered to be the form of Lakshmi Ji. It is said that by buying a broom on this day, one gets rid of any kind of financial trouble along with poverty, misery, and health problems. (Photo: PTI)

4. Brass of Copper

According to mythological legends, when Dhanvantari appeared during the churning of the ocean, then he had a brass urn in his hands, which was filled with nectar. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari is very fond of brass. Therefore, it is auspicious to buy brass items on this day. (Photo: Pixabay)

5. Idol of Laxmi and Ganesh

According to the beliefs, it is auspicious to buy the idols of Laxmi Ji and Ganesh Ji on the day of Dhanteras. It will bring good luck, happiness, and monetary advantages. (Photo: PTI) 

