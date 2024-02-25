WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Demands Intervention Of Central Agencies In Sandeshkhali Incident

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on February 25 demanded the intervention of central agencies in the Sandeshkhali incident. He also alleged that the state police will suppress the matter. Sukanta Majumdar said, “The TMC has been in denial mode since the beginning... But later, the police of the TMC government recorded the statement of two women under section 164 in front of the magistrate. Why was the action under 164 was carried out if there was no rape?... Either Partha Bhowmik is lying or Mamata Banerjee and her police are lying... The case should be given to national investigation agencies otherwise the police will suppress the matter...”