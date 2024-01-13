‘Palghar-Kind Lynching’ Sadhus Stripped Thrashed By Mob In Bengals Purulia; BJP Slams CM Mamata

Chaos erupted in West Bengal's Purulia on Thursday after three sadhus were assaulted by a mob, on the suspicion of being abductors. The sadhus were rescued by the local police. BJP demanding an investigation, citing parallels with the prior Palghar incident.