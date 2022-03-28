Medical tourism established in India from Ayurveda, not Allopathy: CM Yogi in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 28 virtually attended the ‘Deeksha Curriculum’ program of Guru Gorakshnath Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, and said that the medical tourism in India got established from Ayurveda and not Allopathy. “We've seen a new inclination towards Ayurveda in the country and the world during COVID-19. The medical tourism got established in the country from Ayurveda and not Allopathy,” the CM said.