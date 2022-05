Joint Cybercrime Coordination Conference organised in Chandigarh

A Joint Cybercrime Coordination Conference organised in Chandigarh on May 02. The Conference was organised for cybercrime related issues. DGPs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh participated in the conference. JCCT was constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).