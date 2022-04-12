India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Russia's war against Ukraine is attack on rules-based order, says Blinken

In the midst of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on April 12 (local time) that Russia's war against Ukraine is an attack on Ukraine's people and an attack on rules-based order.“Russia's war against Ukraine is attack on Ukraine's people, attack on rules-based order we both adhere to and defend. US will continue to increase support to Government and people of Ukraine and call on other nations to do the same, just as we call on to condemn Moscow's brutal actions,” said Blinken. “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to promote regional stability, rule of law, peaceful resolution of disputes into expanding our strategic partnership with ASEAN,” he added.