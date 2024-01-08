India-Maldives Diplomatic Row 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

Maldives suspends three officials for insulting Indian PM Narendra Modi. The three ministers suspended are Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, who worked for the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts. The suspended ministers had described Modi as a ‘clown’, 'terrorist', and ‘puppet of Israel’ on social media platform X, in response to a video promoting tourism in Lakshadweep. According to reports, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives raised the issue with the Maldives’ government. Meanwhile, some Indian celebrities, including Bollywood actors and sports stars, expressed their discontent over the Maldives officials’ remarks.