Haryana Archaeological Survey of India visits ancient site of Rakhigarhi in Hisar

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on May 08 visited an ancient site of Rakhigarhi in Hisar, Haryana. The site of Rakhigarh is one of the five known biggest townships of Harappan civilization on Indian sub-continent. While speaking to ANI, ASI, Director General Sanjay Kumar Manjul said, “Rakhigarhi archeological site has 7 mounds and we have uncovered pieces of evidence of Harappan culture in all seven. Similar excavations have happened before and this is the 3rd phase. Well-led planning could be observed here, with streets and walls along it, house complexes, drainage systems, burnt brick structural support and varieties of pottery components with many paintings showing their improved baking technique.”