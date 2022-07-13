Gujarat ATS seizes 75.3 kg of heroin at Mundra port

Gujarat Police teams in a joint operation with ATS recovered 75.3 Kg of heroin at Mundra port in Kutch district on July 12. The contraband is worth Rs 376.5 crores. The drugs were seized at the international market from a container near Mundra port in Kutch. While speaking to ANI, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia said, “Gujarat ATS team recovered 75.3 kg heroin of high purity worth Rs 376.5 crores in international market from a container near Mundra port in Kutch district. Gujarat ATS team along with a Punjab police sub-inspector located the suspected container.” “The consignment had arrived at Mundra port on May 13 from Ajman Free Zone in UAE and was to be transported to Punjab. The contraband was kept concealed in a container of unstitched clothes using a cardboard pipe that was further camouflaged by an oversized plastic pipe,” he added.