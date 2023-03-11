हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA | Hindu temples in Australia attacked by Khalistan supporters
Slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad' are being written all over temples. Watch the full video to know how Khalistanis have been vandalising temples in Australia.
