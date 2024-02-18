Dangal Actor Suhani Bhatnagar’s Parents Reveal The Cause Of Her Death

'Dangal' actor Suhani Bhatnagar died in Delhi at the age of 19. She was known for playing young Babita Kumari alongside Aamir Khan in the film. Suhani's parents revealed in a media interaction that two months ago, the actor began experiencing swelling in her hands. Initially considered normal, the swelling later spread to her other hand and then her entire body. Their family consulted several doctors, but her illness remained unidentified. About 11 days ago, Suhani was admitted to AIIMS, where it was found that she was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease. Steroids are the only treatment for this disease, but after receiving steroids, Suhani's immunity weakened. Suhani's parents further informed that, due to weakened immunity, Suhani contracted an infection in the hospital. Her lungs weakened, causing fluid buildup and making breathing difficult, causing her death at the age of 19.