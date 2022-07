Congress to raise issue of price rise in Parliament tomorrow: Mallikarjun Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on July 19 said that the Congress party will raise the issue of price rise in Parliament tomorrow. “All General Secretaries were called by the organising secretary for a meeting and future plans of the party are with them. They can give you details about it. All I can say is that tomorrow again we will raise the issue of price rise in Parliament,” he said.