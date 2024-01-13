Search icon
Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

Days after Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based start-up, was arrested on suspicion of murdering her four-year-old kid at a hotel in Goa, the cab driver who took her off from the hotel where she stayed in Goa spoke to ANI and provided insights about the case. According to Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa, “Suchana Seth asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru. After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-coloured stains which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police.” Taking the investigation ahead, police brought the accused to Calangute for a medical examination and remanded the court for a six-day police custody.

