2753217
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP finishes with 303 seats, gets 62 in UP - Here is party's state-wise numbers

Here is how the BJP performed in each state:

  • May 24, 2019, 03:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his party won 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, far better than the 282 it won in 2014.

With the support of allies in the National Democratic Alliance, the coalition has 354 seats.

Proving all arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, demolishing the alliance partners, which got 15 seats between them. 

The BJP won 61 of 65 Lok Sabha seats in the three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan that the Congress won in the Assembly polls barely five months ago.

The saffron party has bagged 28 of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 24 of 25 in Rajasthan and nine of 11 in Chhattisgarh. 

Here is how the BJP performed in each state:

1. Clean sweep in 10 states/UTs

Arunachal Pradesh - BJP: 2

Chandigarh - BJP: 1

Daman & Diu - BJP: 1

Gujarat - BJP: 26

Haryana - BJP: 10

Himachal Pradesh - BJP: 4

Rajasthan - BJP: 24, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party: 1 (NDA ally)

Delhi - BJP: 7

Tripura - BJP: 2

Uttarakhand - BJP: 5

2. No seats in 11 states/UTs

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (1 seat)

Andhra Pradesh (25 seats)

Dadra & Nagar Haveli (1 seat)

Kerala (20 seats)

Lakshadweep (1 seat)

Meghalaya (2 seats)

Mizoram (1 seat)

Nagaland (1 seat)

Puducherry (1 seat)

Sikkim (2 seats)

Tamil Nadu (38 seats)

3. Other states

Assam - BJP: 9

Bihar - BJP: 17, Janata Dal (United): 16, LJP: 6

Chhattisgarh - BJP: 9

Goa - BJP: 1

Jammu & Kashmir - BJP: 3

Jharkhand - BJP: 11

Karnataka - BJP-25, Independent: 1 (BJP supported)

Madhya Pradesh - BJP: 28

Maharashtra - BJP: 23, Shiv Sena: 18

Manipur - BJP: 1

Odisha - BJP: 8

Punjab - BJP: 2, Shiromani Akali Dal: 2 (NDA ally)

Sikkim - BJP: 1

Telangana - BJP: 4

Uttar Pradesh - BJP: 62

West Bengal - BJP: 18

