Didi losing balance? Mamata lashes out at men chanting Jai Shri Ram, threatens to 'skin them'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool on Thursday when a group of men – allegedly BJP supporters - shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as her motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

In a video, which has gone viral on the social media, some men are seen shouting "Jai Shri Ram" as Banerjee's motorcade was passing through the Bhatpara area, a scene of violence between the BJP and the TMC since the declaration of the poll results.



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was on her way to Naihati to participate in a sit-in against violence on her party workers after the Lok Sabha poll results.

Accosting alleged BJP workers Mamata said: "I won't allow Bengal to turn into a Gujarat.”

She said: “I won't allow such goondaism. You all are alive because of us. I can teach you a lesson in a minute. How dare you attack my convoy.”

She is heard using the term, “Chamra gutiye debo (will skin you).

The area is the stronghold of the newly-elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had defected to the saffron party from the TMC weeks before the Lok Sabha election. Singh defeated TMC's Dinesh Trivedi in the polls.