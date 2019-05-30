Photos
Didi losing balance? Mamata lashes out at men chanting Jai Shri Ram, threatens to 'skin them'
In a video, which has gone viral on the social media, some men are seen shouting "Jai Shri Ram" as Banerjee's motorcade was passing through the Bhatpara area, a scene of violence between the BJP and the TMC since the declaration of the poll results.
- PTI
- May 30, 2019, 08:34 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool on Thursday when a group of men – allegedly BJP supporters - shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as her motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was on her way to Naihati to participate in a sit-in against violence on her party workers after the Lok Sabha poll results.
Accosting alleged BJP workers Mamata said: "I won't allow Bengal to turn into a Gujarat.”
She said: “I won't allow such goondaism. You all are alive because of us. I can teach you a lesson in a minute. How dare you attack my convoy.”
She is heard using the term, “Chamra gutiye debo (will skin you).
Mamata Banerjee loses cool at BJP workers who chanted Jai Shri Ram, says 'she won't allow Bengal to turn Gujarat'. She said: "I won't allow such goondaism. You all are alive because of us. I can teach you a lesson in a minute. How dare you attack my convoy." pic.twitter.com/YxSwUQI7Ub— DNA (@dna) May 30, 2019
The area is the stronghold of the newly-elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had defected to the saffron party from the TMC weeks before the Lok Sabha election. Singh defeated TMC's Dinesh Trivedi in the polls.
1. 'Is this democracy?'
An infuriated Banerjee came out of her car and asked her security officials to note down the name of the men.
"What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down," she was heard saying.
After the chief minister got into her car, the men chanted "Jai Shri Ram" again, prompting her to disembark from the vehicle once more.
Later, addressing the protest programme at Naihati, Banerjee said some BJP workers came in front of her car and abused her verbally.
"Is this democracy?," she asked.
2. Another Jai Shri Ram incident
The incident brought back memories of a similar one earlier this month near Chandrakona in West Midnapore district. A video had surfaced during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, showing Banerjee losing her temper as some men chanted "Jai Shri Ram" when her motorcade was passing through the area.
In that video, which too had gone viral on the social media, Banerjee was seen angrily coming out of her car and saying that the men were mouthing abuses.
3. As BJP workers attend ceremony, Mamata cries foul
Apart from the top leaders and high-profile guests that included foreign dignitaries, Bollywood actors etc., Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony was also attended by family members of the BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal and kins of the soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi on Thursday objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function. In what can be seen as a stern message to Banerjee, family members of BJP workers allegedly killed during political violence were invited.
The development comes days after the BJP made deep inroads into the TMC-ruled state winning 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. Banerjee's party bagged 22 seats. The Pulwama terror attack was the trigger for the Modi government to carry out the Balakot airstrike on February 26, which set the narrative that the government is decisive to crack down on terror, even across the border.