Rahul Gandhi concluded his 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday congratulated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "strong determination" on the occasion of the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and described him as a "rare person".
In a letter dated March 17, written to Rahul Gandhi by Akhilesh Yadav, the SP chief said, "Today your Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is concluding in Mumbai. Rare are those people, who can take out such 'yatra'. Heartiest congratulations to you for your strong determination.
"You started this yatra from Manipur, which is burning due to the failure of the BJP government. You have given a strong message against the dictator government from the north-east. During the course of the entire yatra, you met (people from) all the sections of the society, including farmers, youngsters, women, elderly and you got acquainted with their problems very closely," Akhilesh Yadav said.
The SP chief went on to say, "The Election Commission yesterday announced the elections. Nominations will begin in UP from March 20, and owing to its preparations, I will not be able to attend the closing programme of the yatra.
"Not only hopeful, but fully confident that the public will uproot and throw out the BJP, which is against the farmers, youngsters, backwards, Dalits and women. The real success of the yatra will be that the BJP gets defeated in these elections," Akhilesh Yadav said.
The former Congress president was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday.
The yatra, which commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14, entered Mumbai from neighbouring Thane on the 63rd day on Saturday.
On February 21, INDIA bloc partners SP and Congress announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with the UP's main opposition party leaving 17 out of the 80 seats in the state for the ally.
In Madhya Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party will contest on a single seat, Khajuraho, and support the Congress in the remaining constituencies in the state.
Among the 17 seats on which the Congress will contest in UP include Rae Bareli and Amethi, once considered pocket boroughs of the party, and Varanasi which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.
The INDIA Alliance leaders including Rahul Gandhi, M K Stalin, Uddhav Thackrey, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav pose at the concluding program of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the bloc’s rally in Mumbai said, "INDIA alliance will form next govt at Centre."
"INDIA bloc will form truly secular and inclusive government at Centre," he further said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan attend a public gathering in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh to address the first NDA rally. He will also be joined by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the rally for the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.
Ahead of INDIA alliance's mega rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, " Today is a black day for Shiv Sena people because, from Shivaji Park, Balasaheb Thackeray guided the whole country.
"In the same park, this rally is happening and those who spoke against Veer Savarkar and made allegations against him are attending this, it is unfortunate...in the upcoming elections, people will teach them a lesson...," Maharashtra CM further said according to ANI.
Ahead of the mega rally of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai, big posters and cutouts of Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders have been put up at Shivaji Park.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "There are a maximum of 5 per cent of people who get justice. For them, the courts, government, and all other institutions work for them. But if we look at the other 90 per cent of the population, they have been suffering due to injustice."
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "If there was no Congress the country would not have got independence, the country would not have got leadership & we would not have made progress in science and technology...There are a lot of such things which the BJP will never understand because they do not think for the country. They only think about the businessmen..."
Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ to end in Shivaji Park today
The 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is poised to leave its mark on Maharashtra starting March 12, with final preparations for this leg of the journey nearing completion. The yatra will commence from Nandurbar and culminate in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ground on March 17.
Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, announced that key figures from the Opposition INDIA alliance will join the concluding rally, which will also kick-start the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.