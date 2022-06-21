PM Modi has kicked off the International Yoga Day 2022 celebrations from Mysuru Palace, Karnataka on early Tuesday morning.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the mass Yoga event on Tuesday from Mysuru Palace in Karnataka. It is reported that as many as 15,000 people will be participating in the Yoga Day 2022 event with PM Modi from Mysuru.

Meanwhile, other cabinet and union ministers will be participating in the International Yoga Day 2022 events from different cities of the country.

While Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be joining the Prime Minister from Mysore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be performing yoga at the IAF base in Coimbatore. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be performing Yoga in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be present at Purana Qila in Delhi whereas Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present at the iconic Red Fort.

International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated every year on June 21 to mark the importance of yoga and recognize its key benefits if incorporated into a person’s lifestyle.