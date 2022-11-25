Search icon
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral

Now that Kylie Jenner has posted a couple photos of herself in a bikini, the internet is in uproar.

  Nov 25, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

Everyone is familiar with Kylie Jenner, a celebrity who frequently blows up the internet with her gorgeous images. On her Instagram, she posts tidbits about her family, her daily life, and much more. Now that the celebrity has posted a couple photos of herself in a bikini, the internet is in uproar.

1. Kylie Jenner drops photos in a bikini

Kylie Jenner shared two photos wearing a grey bikini that looks amazing on her.

2. Kylie Jenner has a pool day

As seen in the photo, Kylie Jenner can be seen having a sunny pool day.

3. Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Kylie Jenner enjoys a massive following of 373 million followers.

4. Kylie Jenner in a black bikini

Kylie Jenner shared a bunch of photos wearing a black bikini a few days ago.

5. Kylie Jenner's kids

Kylie Jenner is mom to a girl named Stormi and recently welcomed a boy into her life.

