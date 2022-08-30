Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Dengue fever: Here are 4 healthy ways for speedy recovery

Some home treatments for dengue are thought to be beneficial by health professionals in restoring platelets.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 30, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

The Aedes mosquito bite is the primary way that dengue disease is transmitted. The patient's body's platelets begin to drop quickly when they have dengue. The patient's death may also happen if his health is not taken care of in this. According to healthcare experts, a healthy person's body typically has 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh platelets.

When these platelets fall below 50,000 during dengue fever, it is important to realise that the patient's life is at risk. Some home treatments for dengue are thought to be beneficial by health professionals in restoring platelets.

 

 

 

1. Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated
1/4

Keep the patient's body from becoming dehydrated when they have dengue fever. Continue to feed him soups, fresh coconut water, pomegranate and pineapple juices, and fresh fruit drinks. Rehydration is the best treatment in this case to get rid of the fever and weakness.

2. Consume leafy green vegetables

Consume leafy green vegetables
2/4

Patients should consume green leafy vegetables if they have dengue fever. Additionally, you can prepare soup, salad, and veggies to serve the patient. These methods help those with dengue fever recover quickly.

3. Consume healthy and balanced diet

Consume healthy and balanced diet
3/4

Foods that are nutrient-dense and simple to digest should be a part of the diet. You can do this by consuming foods like mixed-vegetable khichdi, oatmeal, and lentils. If you want to improve the flavour of your food, you can add ingredients like basil leaves, coriander, garlic, ginger, and lemon to your diet.

4. Goat's milk

Goat's milk
4/4

In order to increase the platelet count in dengue fever, goat's milk is thought to be particularly efficient. Therefore, it would be preferable if you gave the patient goat's milk rather than cow's or buffalo's. According to some experts, papaya leaves can aid in boosting the number of blood platelets.

READ | Prevent risks of kidney issues: Know 5 ways to keep it healthy

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.