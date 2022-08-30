Dengue fever: Here are 4 healthy ways for speedy recovery

The Aedes mosquito bite is the primary way that dengue disease is transmitted. The patient's body's platelets begin to drop quickly when they have dengue. The patient's death may also happen if his health is not taken care of in this. According to healthcare experts, a healthy person's body typically has 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh platelets.

When these platelets fall below 50,000 during dengue fever, it is important to realise that the patient's life is at risk. Some home treatments for dengue are thought to be beneficial by health professionals in restoring platelets.