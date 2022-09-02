Search icon
Acidity: 5 home remedies to prevent acidity naturally

Acidity has become a common problem for people these days. Due to bad lifestyle and unhealthy diet, nowadays a lot of people are facing acidity.

One of the most common problems that affect us is a type of indigestion termed acidity, which occurs when the gastric fluids in our stomach are produced in excess.

There are many medicines as well as home remedies to treat acidity but sometimes nothing helps to subside the problem. Some lifestyle changes are also necessary for getting rid of acidity.  

Some remedies right out of your kitchen are amazing for acidity, which not only gives quick relief but also makes digestion good.

1. Don’t skip breakfast

Don't skip breakfast
Maintaining bodily fluids is critically dependent on eating sensibly and at the appropriate times. Acidity results from skipping breakfast and experiencing prolonged hunger. The greatest approach to start the day is by eating breakfast, which also controls indigestion. You become healthier as a result. 

2. Avoid fried food

Avoid fried food
Many people enjoy eating fried food, yet it has various health hazards. To avoid indigestion and acidity, consumers should choose roasted or boiled food instead.

 

3. Quit over-eating

Quit over-eating
Many people have a tendency to consume more than they actually need. Doing so takes time to digest food and leads to acidity. Additionally, eating more can result in a lot more bodily issues. Its always better to eat small portions at regular intervals.

4. Yoga

Yoga
Your first step to improving digestion may be to start a yoga adventure. You can manage and even get rid of acidity with yoga practises and dietary adjustments, lowering the digestive system's operation and reducing stress levels, which are the root of many illnesses.

5. Don't sit in a place for too long

Don't sit in a place for too long
Acidity is formed in the stomach due to prolonged sitting. This habit is more frequently seen in people who lead a sedentary lifestyle. Sitting in one place does not let the food to digest which results in the over-secretion of digestive juices in the stomach. Therefore, moving around after sitting at a place for 30-40 minutes is absolutely necessary.

