Acidity: 5 home remedies to prevent acidity naturally

Acidity has become a common problem for people these days. Due to bad lifestyle and unhealthy diet, nowadays a lot of people are facing acidity.

One of the most common problems that affect us is a type of indigestion termed acidity, which occurs when the gastric fluids in our stomach are produced in excess.

There are many medicines as well as home remedies to treat acidity but sometimes nothing helps to subside the problem. Some lifestyle changes are also necessary for getting rid of acidity.

Some remedies right out of your kitchen are amazing for acidity, which not only gives quick relief but also makes digestion good.