What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

On Shahrukh Khan’s 58th birthday, the teaser for his next film ‘Dunki’, directed by the celebrated Rajkumar Hirani, dropped online. It gave us a rough idea about the story – how a bunch of people dream of going to London and go to desperate lengths to fulfil that dream. However, it was clear that the film revolves around the concept of ‘Donkey flight’.