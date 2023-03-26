Entertainment Wrap March 26

Nawazuddin Siddiqui files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against brother Shamas and wife Aaliya. 'I love you my botta bomma': Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes love letter to Jacqueline from jail. Bheed: Anubhav Sinha's social film struggles to sell tickets at domestic window. Mrs Undercover teaser: Radhika Apte is a clumsy housewife who moonlights as a spy in the film.