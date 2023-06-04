BTS Jin finally appears on Suchwita with Suga; ARMY can’t hold their tears

As the South Korean septet nears its decade-long mark since its debut in 2023, the new Suchwita Episode 12 teaser promises yet another gratifying treat for the fans of the group. So far, Suga has invited a few BTS members to his web talk show. From the leader of the group, RM, to Jimin, he’s sat down with them respectively to discuss many pressing issues ranging from their debut talks to the hardships they’ve been met with along the way.